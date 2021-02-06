Former 49ers Defensive Tackle Charlie Krueger Passes Away

The 49ers organization was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of defensive tackle Charlie Krueger on Friday, at the age of 84 in Clayton, CA. A member of the inaugural class of the Edward J. DeBartolo, Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame in 2009, Krueger spent his entire 16-year NFL career with the 49ers (1958-73) and had his number 70 retired by the 49ers in 1974.

Statement from the San Francisco 49ers organization:

"One of the longest tenured players in franchise history, Charlie was known as the 'Textbook Tackle' for his reputation as a technician and his tremendous strength. He was a tough, resilient and smart player who looked out for his teammates, both on and off the field. We extend our condolences and prayers to his wife, Kris, and the entire Krueger family."

Originally drafted by the 49ers ninth overall in the 1958 NFL Draft, Krueger appeared in 198 regular season games (193 starts) and made five postseason starts with San Francisco, after sitting out his rookie season due to injury. His 198 games played with the team are the seventh-most in franchise history among all players and the second-most among defensive linemen. Krueger earned two Pro Bowl honors (1960 & 1964) and received All-Pro recognition three times (1960 & 1965-66). He was part of San Francisco 49ers teams that won three-consecutive NFC West titles from 1970-72.