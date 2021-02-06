Former 49ers Defensive Tackle Charlie Krueger Passes Away

Feb 05, 2021 at 06:39 PM
SF.png
49ers Staff
CharlieKrueger_16x9

The 49ers organization was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of defensive tackle Charlie Krueger on Friday, at the age of 84 in Clayton, CA. A member of the inaugural class of the Edward J. DeBartolo, Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame in 2009, Krueger spent his entire 16-year NFL career with the 49ers (1958-73) and had his number 70 retired by the 49ers in 1974.

Statement from the San Francisco 49ers organization:

"One of the longest tenured players in franchise history, Charlie was known as the 'Textbook Tackle' for his reputation as a technician and his tremendous strength. He was a tough, resilient and smart player who looked out for his teammates, both on and off the field. We extend our condolences and prayers to his wife, Kris, and the entire Krueger family."

Originally drafted by the 49ers ninth overall in the 1958 NFL Draft, Krueger appeared in 198 regular season games (193 starts) and made five postseason starts with San Francisco, after sitting out his rookie season due to injury. His 198 games played with the team are the seventh-most in franchise history among all players and the second-most among defensive linemen. Krueger earned two Pro Bowl honors (1960 & 1964) and received All-Pro recognition three times (1960 & 1965-66). He was part of San Francisco 49ers teams that won three-consecutive NFC West titles from 1970-72.

Born Charles Andrew Krueger in Caldwell, TX, he attended Texas A&M University where he was named Sophomore Lineman of the Year in the SEC in 1955 followed by two years as All-American under legendary coach Bear Bryant. He was later inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1983 and the Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Fame in 1972.

Related Content

news

San Francisco 49ers and County of Santa Clara Health System Partner to Create Largest Vaccination Site in California

The site will open early next week with the initial capacity to vaccinate 5,000 people per day, with plans to increase capacity up to 15,000 people per day as vaccine supplies increase.
news

Levi's® Stadium Vaccination Center Frequently Asked Questions

news

Morning Report: Roger Goodell Talks 2021 International Games, Ronnie Lott and Charles Haley Team Up for Live Virtual Panel on Mental Health

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines and roster news.
news

Solomon Thomas Discusses Rehab, Free Agency and Being Mistaken for Dak Prescott

On Thursday, Thomas joined Bleacher Report to answer a wide range of live fan questions and gave a peek into his rehab.

Advertising