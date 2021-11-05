Former 49ers Defensive Coordinator John Marshall Passes Away

Nov 05, 2021 at 10:41 AM

Former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator John Marshall passed away on Tuesday, November 2nd at the age of 76.

A longtime NFL coach and former defensive coordinator, Marshall worked in multiple capacities on the 49ers coaching staff for 10 years (1989-98), serving as defensive line coach (1989-93), linebackers coach (1994-96) and defensive coordinator (1997-98). Marshall was part of two San Francisco Super Bowl Championships (XXIV and XXIX).

Born October 2, 1945 in Arroyo Grande, CA, Marshall earned a Bachelor's Degree in health education from Oregon (1969).

