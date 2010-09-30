Focused on the Future

That was last year, this is this year.

That's the attitude the 49ers defense is taking into Sunday's matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

The players remember what happened when the Falcons came to San Francisco last season, but they don't really want to talk about it. They're over it.

"We didn't play well," cornerback Nate Clements said of the 45-10 defeat. "What else is there to say?"

Fellow cornerback Shawntae Spencer said last season's loss to Atlanta is "way in the past" and that the team isn't concerned with it anymore. What happened a year ago is done. Now, he said, all the 49ers can do is focus on stopping the Falcons this time around.

And even though they don't really want to talk about last year's game, they're watching the film to learn from their mistakes. The Falcons have the same coaches, mostly the same players and the same schemes, so the 49ers have seen what went wrong in 2009 and they know how to better defend Atlanta this season.

"We made a lot of mental mistakes in last year's game, alignments and that sort of thing." Spencer said. "And once your alignment is off, the whole play goes downhill.

"If we take care of the details on Sunday and stick to our responsibilities we'll be fine."

And one of the biggest responsibilities for both cornerbacks will be slowing down Atlanta wide receiver Roddy White, who had set a Falcons record with 210 receiving yards to go along with his two touchdowns against the 49ers last year.

Both Clements and Spencer are likely to spend time matching up against the 6-foot, 212-pound wideout. The 49ers starting cornerbacks have played well this season, recording the team's only two interceptions of the year, and they don't plan on allowing White to approach his totals from a season ago.

They both recognize White's skills, but they said it is Atlanta's offensive scheme which makes him so dangerous. That scheme, they said, puts White and the rest of the weapons in position to make plays.