FB Kyle Juszczyk Named to 2018 Pro Bowl

Dec 19, 2017 at 09:20 AM
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has been selected as a starter for the 2018 Pro Bowl in Orlando, Fla. In addition, offensive lineman Trent Brown, kicker Robbie Gould, running back Pierre Garçon and tackle Joe Staley were selected as alternates.

A five-year veteran who signed with the 49ers as a free agent in 2017, Juszczyk is making his second-consecutive trip to the Pro Bowl (2017). In 12 games played this season (nine starts), he has registered seven carries for 31 yards (4.4 average) and 24 receptions for 220 yards (9.2 average) and one touchdown. In San Francisco's Week 14 win over Chicago, Juszczyk finished with three receptions for a single game career-high 64 yards. He is the first 49ers fullback to be selected to the Pro Bowl since FB Fred Beasley in 2003.

