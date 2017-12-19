FB Kyle Juszczyk Named to 2018 Pro Bowl

A five-year veteran who signed with the 49ers as a free agent in 2017, Juszczyk is making his second-consecutive trip to the Pro Bowl (2017). In 12 games played this season (nine starts), he has registered seven carries for 31 yards (4.4 average) and 24 receptions for 220 yards (9.2 average) and one touchdown. In San Francisco's Week 14 win over Chicago, Juszczyk finished with three receptions for a single game career-high 64 yards. He is the first 49ers fullback to be selected to the Pro Bowl since FB Fred Beasley in 2003.