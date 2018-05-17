Fast and Furious: How Speedy Are the 49ers Running Backs?

For starters, there was no exaggeration in Lynch's statement. Obviously speed alone doesn't make a superstar running back, nor is football played in a straight line. Le'Veon Bell and Kareem Hunt, two backs who clocked in at 4.60 seconds or slower in the 40, are undeniably two of the league's top talents. But speed is coveted for a reason and is often used as a tiebreaker when teams make decisions on draft day. The difference between two rushers could be determined by a mere hundredth of a second.