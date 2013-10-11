Farewell Candlestick: Young Gets Away Again

Lower the volume on Simmons' historic call, and watch the scheming in slow-mo.

"You could see it from start to finish," offensive tackle Steve Wallace said. "One guy making a block, the next guy making a block, (Guy) McIntyre running in there, Mike Wilson run in and all these receivers, John Taylor just (saying), 'Oh, by the way, I've got a block too.' It kept going, it kept going.

"A lot of times that was how we ran our offense, one guy catches the ball and everybody else rallies around him."

Rice, who caught just one pass from Young in this game, had always teased Young for being a running quarterback. Knowing that about his teammate left the Hall of Famer in perfect position to help – Rice took on a blocker at the 15 before fellow wideout Wilson ate up the last Viking at the goal line.

"During practice, this is something we always worked at: trying to get downfield, tying to be that guy to make that last block to spring that running back or that receiver and this time it was (for) Steve Young," Rice said. "I remember getting in position and making that block, and somehow he stumbled into the end zone. I remember guys just jumping on his back.