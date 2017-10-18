Fann Mail: Why the 49ers Need to Establish the Run to Help C.J. Beathard

I think it's very possible that the 49ers utilize their dime package more once Eric Reid is full go. However, that has more to do with San Francisco's depth safety than Arik Armstead's injury. Jimmie Ward will remain an every-down player at free safety. Then it comes down to who plays strong safety and who plays dime linebacker between Reid and Jaquiski Tartt. Neither player is going to spend much time on the sideline as I'd expect the 49ers to find ways to keep all three on the field.