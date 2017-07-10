Fann Mail: Who Are the 49ers Potential Impact Rookies?

I'll give you one name on each side of the ball, starting with Solomon Thomas. I'd expect the No. 3 overall pick to get put into the rotation from Day 1. The 49ers will have a bevy of defensive linemen who see playing time in 2017, and Thomas is almost certain to be in the mix. San Francisco hopes he will be able to provide an inside pass-rush on a defense that ranked 19th in total sacks a season ago (33).

Offensively, George Kittle could very well be an impact player as a rookie. You keep hearing his name for a reason. The tight end's play during minicamp earned himself some publicity. John Lynch continued to build the excitement around Kittle during a phone interview with KNBR.