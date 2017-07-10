FANN-MAIL

Fann Mail: Who Are the 49ers Potential Impact Rookies?

Jul 10, 2017 at 03:44 AM

The countdown has reached 17 days until players report for training camp. As the summer break nears its end, here's this week's mailbag with what's ahead for the San Francisco 49ers.

I'll give you one name on each side of the ball, starting with Solomon Thomas. I'd expect the No. 3 overall pick to get put into the rotation from Day 1. The 49ers will have a bevy of defensive linemen who see playing time in 2017, and Thomas is almost certain to be in the mix. San Francisco hopes he will be able to provide an inside pass-rush on a defense that ranked 19th in total sacks a season ago (33).

Offensively, George Kittle could very well be an impact player as a rookie. You keep hearing his name for a reason. The tight end's play during minicamp earned himself some publicity. John Lynch continued to build the excitement around Kittle during a phone interview with KNBR.

"He's really flashed," Lynch said. "He's got some suddenness to him in his movements. He catches the ball extremely well. George gives us something we don't have as a playmaker down in the red zone. He is that guy who can win 1-on-1. He can impose his will and out-athlete people. He's exceeded our expectations."

There aren't any updates on Reuben Foster's shoulder, but there's also no reason to think anything has changed since Kyle Shanahan said he expected the linebacker to be ready for the start of camp. We won't know Foster's status until the first practice of camp. Until then, the rookie will continue to workout like everybody else on the roster.

That's definitely the hope. Anytime a team invests large draft capital at one position, there's going to be an expectation of improvement and production. DeForest Buckner made the All-Rookie Team in 2016 and should benefit from a lighter workload this season. Arik Armstead has flashed at times during his first two campaigns, and his shoulder is back to full-strength. We haven't seen much of Thomas yet, but most analysts lauded the selection of the Stanford product on draft day.

That's an exciting trio of players even before you consider that Michael Bennett called Buckner an MVP-caliber player and DeMarcus Ware and Warren Sapp have each been impressed by Thomas.

Shanahan knows Aldrick Robinson incredibly well and clearly trusts the veteran receiver. They spent time together with the Washington Redskins before Shanahan brought Robinson to the Atlanta Falcons last season. My guess is that Robinson will be a situational player with the ability to step in and start should someone go down with an injury. You'll recall that Robinson caught four passes for 111 yards in Week 15 against the 49ers last season in place of an injured Julio Jones.

These are always fun hypotheticals. I'd pick Bruce Ellington (played point guard at South Carolina), NaVorro Bowman (was an AAU star with hometown buddy Kevin Durant) and Arik Armstead (played hoops at Oregon before focusing solely on football). Then I'd choose DeForest Buckner as my sub off the bench. Most 3-on-3 games are half court which can make size more important than speed since you don't have to worry about getting up and down the floor.

You read correctly. While the specifics for each giveaway have not been made public yet, take a look at the theme for Week 1 and let your mind wander from there.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Fann Mail: Evaluating the First Quarter of the 49ers 2017 Season

A look at Trent Brown, Brian Hoyer and the 49ers defense through four games this season.
news

Fann Mail: How Does the 49ers Offense Get Rolling?

Answering your questions about Brian Hoyer, Kyle Juszczyk and Jaquiski Tartt ahead of "Thursday Night Football".
news

Fann Mail: Examining 49ers Roster Cuts and Previewing Week 1

There's much to discuss as the 49ers roster is down to 53 players and the team is preparing for Week 1 against the Panthers.
news

Fann Mail: Players to Watch Thursday vs. Chargers

A look at all the questions that still face the 49ers as roster cuts rapidly approach.
news

Fann Mail: Which 49ers Position Battles are Still Up for Grabs?

This week's mailbag centers around the remaining roster competitions going into Sunday's game against the Vikings.
news

Fann Mail: 49ers Shift Focus from Training Camp to Preseason

Evaluating where position battles stand ahead of the 49ers second preseason contest against the Broncos.
news

Fann Mail: Setting Expectations for the 49ers Preseason Opener

Discussing some of the top storylines ahead of Friday's exhibition contest against the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Fann Mail: Assessing the First Four Practices, Injuries at Safety

Evaluating the 49ers depth at defensive line and why it's too early for concern over the 49ers injuries at safety.
news

Fann Mail: Previewing 49ers 2017 Training Camp

A look at the 49ers upcoming position battles, players to watch and other noteworthy training camp storylines.
news

Fann Mail: An Early Look at the 49ers Position Battles

Which training camp competition will be the most entertaining? That and much more answered in this week's mailbag.
news

Fann Mail: Who Has the Best Hands on the 49ers?

Assessing the 49ers crop of pass-catchers and the overall vibe of the team under head coach Kyle Shanahan.
Advertising