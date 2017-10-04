Fann Mail: Evaluating the First Quarter of the 49ers 2017 Season

Kyle Shanahan went into great depth on this subject on Monday. The short answer is that Shanahan hasn't considered making a move at quarterback.

However, San Francisco's head coach explained that he wouldn't hesitate in making a change if he felt like it were in the best interest of the team. Hoyer still gives the 49ers the best chance to win at this point.

"I think (Hoyer) needs to play better, and I think we need to play better around him," Shanahan said. "It's similar to what I said (on Sunday), when you have the time and you've got guys open, you need to hit them. And I thought he struggled with that at times last night, which I know he can do better, and he does also."