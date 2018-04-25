Fann Mail: Sifting Through the Pre-draft Rumors

It makes sense to group these three questions together. Don't be surprised if the 49ers move back in this year's draft. Unless there's a player still on the board that is a clear-cut choice based on the 49ers grading scale, it just makes sense to trade backwards and acquire additional draft capital. This entire process is an inexact process. General managers who hit on 50 percent of their draft picks are usually seen as some of the league's top personnel men. Teams work diligently to improve their hit rate by mere percentage points.

So if you know going in that you're not going to shoot 100 percent, doesn't it make sense to give yourself as many shots as possible? Now, whether or not John Lynch finds himself fielding trade offers all depends on which quarterbacks are still on the board. Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen may all go in the top eight. But if one falls to No. 9, San Francisco will be in a prime spot to trade back. There's also an outside shot that a team becomes enamored with Lamar Jackson and looks to move into the top 10.