Every 49ers Defensive Coordinator since George Seifert

When Bill Walsh was promoted to the front office in 1989, longtime defensive coordinator George Seifert had the fortune (and pressure) of assuming his head coaching role.

As the San Francisco 49ers seek out their 10th defensive play-caller since Seifert earned the promotion (and proceeded to win two more Super Bowls), here are the men who have followed in his footsteps on the sideline and in the press box overlooking the field.