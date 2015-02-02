Every 49ers Defensive Coordinator since George Seifert

When Bill Walsh was promoted to the front office in 1989, longtime defensive coordinator George Seifert had the fortune (and pressure) of assuming his head coaching role.

This meant someone also had the unenviable assignment of replacing Seifert as "DC."

As the San Francisco 49ers seek out their 10th defensive play-caller since Seifert earned the promotion (and proceeded to win two more Super Bowls), here are the men who have followed in his footsteps on the sideline and in the press box overlooking the field.

1989-1993

DC:Bill McPherson

Rank in points: 3rd, 2nd, 4th, 3rd, 16th

Rank in yards: 4th, 3rd, 6th, 15th, 15th

W-L:62-18

1994

DC:Ray Rhodes

Rank in points:6th

Rank in yards:8th

W-L:13-3

1995-1996

DC:Pete Carroll

Rank in points:2nd, 4th

Rank in yards:1st, 7th

W-L:23-9

1997-1998

DC:John Marshall

Rank in points:3rd, 13th

Rank in yards:1st, 23rd

W-L:25-7

012815-Marshall.jpg

 

1999-2003

DC:Jim Mora

Rank in points:30th, 28th, 9th, 18th, 21st

Rank in yards:28th, 29th, 13th, 14th, 13th

W-L:39-41

2004

DC:Willy Robinson

Rank in points: 32nd

Rank in yards: 24th

W-L:2-14

2005-2006

DC:Bill Davis

Rank in points:30th, 32nd

Rank in yards:32nd, 26th

W-L:11-21

2007-2010

DC:Greg Manusky

Rank in points:20th, 23rd, 4th, 16th

Rank in yards:25th, 13th, 15th, 13th

W-L:26-38

012815-Manusky.jpg

 

2011-2014

DC:Vic Fangio

Rank in points:2nd, 2nd, 3rd, 10th

Rank in yards:4th, 3rd, 5th, 5th

W-L:44-19-1

2015-

DC:Eric Mangini

Rank in points:?

Rank in yards:?

W-L:?

Stats from Pro-Football-Reference.com*

