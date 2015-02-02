Every 49ers Defensive Coordinator since George Seifert

Mike Holmgren, Mike Shanahan, Jeff Fisher, Pete Carroll and others all once graced the San Francisco sideline.
When Bill Walsh was promoted to the front office in 1989, longtime defensive coordinator George Seifert had the fortune (and pressure) of assuming his head coaching role.
This meant someone also had the unenviable assignment of replacing Seifert as "DC."
As the San Francisco 49ers seek out their 10th defensive play-caller since Seifert earned the promotion (and proceeded to win two more Super Bowls), here are the men who have followed in his footsteps on the sideline and in the press box overlooking the field.
1989-1993
DC:Bill McPherson
Rank in points: 3rd, 2nd, 4th, 3rd, 16th
Rank in yards: 4th, 3rd, 6th, 15th, 15th
W-L:62-18
1994
DC:Ray Rhodes
Rank in points:6th
Rank in yards:8th
W-L:13-3
1995-1996
DC:Pete Carroll
Rank in points:2nd, 4th
Rank in yards:1st, 7th
W-L:23-9
1997-1998
DC:John Marshall
Rank in points:3rd, 13th
Rank in yards:1st, 23rd
W-L:25-7
1999-2003
DC:Jim Mora
Rank in points:30th, 28th, 9th, 18th, 21st
Rank in yards:28th, 29th, 13th, 14th, 13th
W-L:39-41
2004
DC:Willy Robinson
Rank in points: 32nd
Rank in yards: 24th
W-L:2-14
2005-2006
DC:Bill Davis
Rank in points:30th, 32nd
Rank in yards:32nd, 26th
W-L:11-21
2007-2010
DC:Greg Manusky
Rank in points:20th, 23rd, 4th, 16th
Rank in yards:25th, 13th, 15th, 13th
W-L:26-38
2011-2014
DC:Vic Fangio
Rank in points:2nd, 2nd, 3rd, 10th
Rank in yards:4th, 3rd, 5th, 5th
W-L:44-19-1
2015-
DC:Eric Mangini
Rank in points:?
Rank in yards:?
W-L:?
Stats from Pro-Football-Reference.com*