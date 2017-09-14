Eric Reid: 'Somebody is Going to Be 0-2, and I Don't Want it to Be Us'

"I never really studied their defense before this year," Reid said. "But a lot of times I wouldn't focus on it because we wouldn't run cover three. But this year during training camp I was able to watch it and pick up on the way Kam has played and (Seahawks safety) Earl (Thomas) plays in the post."

Containing three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson remains priority No. 1 when going against Seattle's offense. Despite their biannual meetings, Wilson continues to present challenges for San Francisco's defense.

The Seahawks are 8-2 against the 49ers since Wilson entered the league in 2012. Five of those meetings have been decided by double digits, and two have resulted in 20-plus point margins.

The challenge for the 49ers is that Wilson, at least to some degree, knows what's coming on Sunday. Since Saleh's system is a derivative of what Carroll has implemented in Seattle, Wilson practices against a similar scheme on a daily basis.

"Russell probably knows the defense even better than anyone in the league," Reid said. "He's been practicing against it for six years. He knows the problems that we have with the defense, and I'm sure he'll be looking to capitalize off of that."

The Seahwks offense is looking to rebound from a subpar performance in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers. In the 17-9 loss, Seattle was kept out of the end zone, and Wilson was limited to just 158 yards passing.

There's a lot riding on Sunday's matchup. More important than ending the winless streak in Seattle is getting the first win under Kyle Shanahan.