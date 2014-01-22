Eric Reid Added to Pro Bowl Roster

Reid finished his rookie year with 77 tackles, third-most on the 49ers behind fellow Pro Bowlers NaVorro Bowman and Joe Staley.

Reid, San Francisco's No. 18 overall draft pick in 2013 out of LSU, also added 11 pass breakups, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Reid's teammate in the defensive backfield, Donte Whitner, was also selected as an alternate for Seahawks safety Earl Thomas. Whitner declined to play in the Pro Bowl.

Reid, on the other hand, sounded eager to take part in the experience based on the Pro Bowl announcement he made on Twitter.

"Would much rather be headed to New York, but Hawaii isn't bad," Reid wrote.

The 2014 Pro Bowl will take place Sunday, Jan. 26 at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

@E_Reid35: Would much rather be headed to New York but Hawaii isn't bad. #ProBowl!! ✈️☀️ — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) January 22, 2014