Eddie DeBartolo Jr. Catches Candlestick's Last TD

Jul 14, 2014 at 02:48 AM

*

49ers Reunite for "Legends of Candlestick" Game

Players of San Francisco's past, plus others from around the NFL, got together for one final (flag) football game at The 'Stick.

No Title
1 / 59
No Title
2 / 59
No Title
3 / 59
No Title
4 / 59
No Title
5 / 59
No Title
6 / 59
No Title
7 / 59
No Title
8 / 59
No Title
9 / 59
No Title
10 / 59
No Title
11 / 59
No Title
12 / 59
No Title
13 / 59
No Title
14 / 59
No Title
15 / 59
No Title
16 / 59
No Title
17 / 59
No Title
18 / 59
No Title
19 / 59
No Title
20 / 59
No Title
21 / 59
No Title
22 / 59
No Title
23 / 59
No Title
24 / 59
No Title
25 / 59
No Title
26 / 59
No Title
27 / 59
No Title
28 / 59
No Title
29 / 59
No Title
30 / 59
No Title
31 / 59
No Title
32 / 59
No Title
33 / 59
No Title
34 / 59
No Title
35 / 59
No Title
36 / 59
No Title
37 / 59
No Title
38 / 59
No Title
39 / 59
No Title
40 / 59
No Title
41 / 59
No Title
42 / 59
No Title
43 / 59
No Title
44 / 59
No Title
45 / 59
No Title
46 / 59
No Title
47 / 59
No Title
48 / 59
No Title
49 / 59
No Title
50 / 59
No Title
51 / 59
No Title
52 / 59
No Title
53 / 59
No Title
54 / 59
No Title
55 / 59
No Title
56 / 59
No Title
57 / 59
No Title
58 / 59
No Title
59 / 59
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The 49ers will celebrate Levi's® Stadium's Ribbon Cutting on Thursday, so 49ers.com gets you ready with coverage of the team's homes, past and present.*

When five-time Super Bowl-winning owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. caught a touchdown pass to conclude the "Legends of Candlestick" charity flag football game on Saturday night, the fan favorite rightfully delivered a fitting close to the long-time home of the San Francisco 49ers.

DeBartolo's glorious catch got us thinking. What were the other notable "lasts" to take place in the hallowed stadium?

Here's our list, with many of the moments taking place in a Week 16 primetime victory over the Atlanta Falcons - the final NFL game ever played at "The 'Stick."

Last 49ers Win | Dec. 23, 2013 vs. Falcons

San Francisco bests Atlanta 34-24 on "Monday Night Football."

Last 49ers Loss | Nov. 10, 2013 vs. Carolina Panthers

San Francisco edged by Carolina, 10-9.

Last 49ers Passing Touchdown | Dec. 23, 2013 vs. Falcons

Colin Kaepernick found Anquan Boldin for a 10-yard connection.

Last 49ers Rushing Touchdown | Dec. 23, 2013 vs. Falcons

Frank Gore jumped in from one yard out.

Last 49ers Field Goal | Dec. 23, 2013 vs. Falcons

Phil Dawson nails a 49-yarder.

Last 49ers Sack | Dec. 23, 2013 vs. Falcons

Justin Smith takes down Matt Ryan for a 7-yard loss in second quarter.

Last 49ers Interception | Dec. 23, 2013 vs. Falcons

Tramaine Brock picks off Matt Ryan in the end zone to close out the game.

Last 49ers Defensive Touchdown | Dec. 23, 2013 vs. Falcons

NaVorro Bowman's pick-six spanned 89 memorable yards.

Last 49ers Safety | Oct. 13, 2013 vs. Arizona Cardinals* *

Corey Lemonier brought Carson Palmer down in the end zone.

Last 49ers Shutout | Dec. 4, 2011 vs. St. Louis Rams

San Francisco blanks St. Louis, 26-0. Dec. 4, 2011 vs. St. Louis Rams.

Last 49ers Playoff Win | Jan. 12, 2013 vs. Green Bay Packers.

San Francisco earns 45-31 Divisional Playoff victory. Jan. 12, 2013 vs. Green Bay Packers.

Last 49ers 300-yard Passing Game | Sept. 8, 2013 vs. Packers

Kaepernick posts a 412-yard passing performance in Week 1.

**

Last 49ers 100-yard Receiving Game | Dec. 23, 2013 vs. Falcons**

Michael Crabtree produces a 102-yard outing in Candlestick finale.

Last 49ers 100-yard Rushing Game | Dec. 8, 2013 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Gore carves Seattle defense for 110 yards in late-season victory.

Last 49ers Touchdown Dance | Dec. 1, 2013 vs. Rams

Not exactly a dance, but definitely a signature celebration: Vernon Davis takes his signature jump shot through the uprights following a 17-yard touchdown catch.

 49ERS.COM SUGGESTS:________

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Las Lesiones Contra los Rams y La Evaluación del Juego

Después de la victoria 30-23 ante los Los Angeles Rams, Kyle Shanahan habló sobre las lesiones que ocurrieron durante el partido y el rendimiento del equipo.
news

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Stay Put at No. 1 Following #SFvsLAR

The latest set of NFL power rankings are in, and the 49ers remain ranked No. 1 headed into the team's Week 3 home opener.
news

Ways to Watch and Listen: New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 3)

Broadcast and stream info for San Francisco's Week 3 matchup against the Giants at Levi's® Stadium.
news

Morning Report: Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Aiyuk, Thomas

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising