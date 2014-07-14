Eddie DeBartolo Jr. Catches Candlestick's Last TD

*
Players of San Francisco's past, plus others from around the NFL, got together for one final (flag) football game at The 'Stick.
When five-time Super Bowl-winning owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. caught a touchdown pass to conclude the "Legends of Candlestick" charity flag football game on Saturday night, the fan favorite rightfully delivered a fitting close to the long-time home of the San Francisco 49ers.
DeBartolo's glorious catch got us thinking. What were the other notable "lasts" to take place in the hallowed stadium?
Here's our list, with many of the moments taking place in a Week 16 primetime victory over the Atlanta Falcons - the final NFL game ever played at "The 'Stick."
Last 49ers Win | Dec. 23, 2013 vs. Falcons
San Francisco bests Atlanta 34-24 on "Monday Night Football."
Last 49ers Loss | Nov. 10, 2013 vs. Carolina Panthers
San Francisco edged by Carolina, 10-9.
Last 49ers Passing Touchdown | Dec. 23, 2013 vs. Falcons
Colin Kaepernick found Anquan Boldin for a 10-yard connection.
Last 49ers Rushing Touchdown | Dec. 23, 2013 vs. Falcons
Frank Gore jumped in from one yard out.
Last 49ers Field Goal | Dec. 23, 2013 vs. Falcons
Phil Dawson nails a 49-yarder.
Last 49ers Sack | Dec. 23, 2013 vs. Falcons
Justin Smith takes down Matt Ryan for a 7-yard loss in second quarter.
Last 49ers Interception | Dec. 23, 2013 vs. Falcons
Tramaine Brock picks off Matt Ryan in the end zone to close out the game.
Last 49ers Defensive Touchdown | Dec. 23, 2013 vs. Falcons
NaVorro Bowman's pick-six spanned 89 memorable yards.
Last 49ers Safety | Oct. 13, 2013 vs. Arizona Cardinals* *
Corey Lemonier brought Carson Palmer down in the end zone.
Last 49ers Shutout | Dec. 4, 2011 vs. St. Louis Rams
San Francisco blanks St. Louis, 26-0. Dec. 4, 2011 vs. St. Louis Rams.
Last 49ers Playoff Win | Jan. 12, 2013 vs. Green Bay Packers.
San Francisco earns 45-31 Divisional Playoff victory. Jan. 12, 2013 vs. Green Bay Packers.
Last 49ers 300-yard Passing Game | Sept. 8, 2013 vs. Packers
Kaepernick posts a 412-yard passing performance in Week 1.
Last 49ers 100-yard Receiving Game | Dec. 23, 2013 vs. Falcons**
Michael Crabtree produces a 102-yard outing in Candlestick finale.
Last 49ers 100-yard Rushing Game | Dec. 8, 2013 vs. Seattle Seahawks
Gore carves Seattle defense for 110 yards in late-season victory.
Last 49ers Touchdown Dance | Dec. 1, 2013 vs. Rams
Not exactly a dance, but definitely a signature celebration: Vernon Davis takes his signature jump shot through the uprights following a 17-yard touchdown catch.
