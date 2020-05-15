Niners Nutrition: Easy DIY Energy Balls Recipe by 49ers Dietitian Jordan Mazur

Easy DIY Energy Balls

These little energy bites are one of my favorites as well as an all-time favorite for all of my athletes. I created these recipes because they're super simple to make and require no baking. The best part is that they taste great. They can be used as a snack on-the-go, when you hit that afternoon lull, or if you need a little fuel to get through your workout. They can also be easily modified if you wanted to add other ingredients like coconut flakes or dried cherries. If you have kids, they're an easy recipe to have them help with and build some basic food prep skills!