Niners Nutrition: Easy DIY Energy Balls Recipe by 49ers Dietitian Jordan Mazur

Easy DIY Energy Balls
These little energy bites are one of my favorites as well as an all-time favorite for all of my athletes. I created these recipes because they're super simple to make and require no baking. The best part is that they taste great. They can be used as a snack on-the-go, when you hit that afternoon lull, or if you need a little fuel to get through your workout. They can also be easily modified if you wanted to add other ingredients like coconut flakes or dried cherries. If you have kids, they're an easy recipe to have them help with and build some basic food prep skills!
PB&J Balls
Servings size: 2 each, 0.5 oz balls
Makes: 26 balls or 13 servings per recipe
PB& J BALLS INGREDIENTS:
- 1 c peanut butter (creamy or crunchy)
- 1/3 c honey
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 scoops vanilla protein powder (optional)
- 1 c dried strawberries (or cherries)
- 3/4 c rolled oats
Chocolate Peanut Butter Energy Balls
Servings size: 2 each, 0.5 oz balls
Makes: 26 balls or 13 servings per recipe
CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER ENERGY BALLS INGREDIENTS:
- 1 c peanut butter (creamy or crunchy)
- 1/3 c honey
- 1/2 c dark chocolate chips/chunks
- 2 scoops chocolate protein powder (optional)
- 3/4 c rolled oats
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Stir all ingredients together in a large mixing bowl until thoroughly combined.
- Cover the mixing bowl and chill in the refrigerator for 1-2 hours, or until the mixture is chilled.
- Roll mixture into 1-inch balls with your hands or a melon baller.
- Then enjoy it immediately! Or you can refrigerate in a sealed container for up to one week. You can also freeze for up to three months.