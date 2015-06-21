Dres Anderson Proudly Represents Family Name

Dres arrived on Utah's campus with the hype of being the son of a former NFL player. A year later, he began his ascent as a redshirt freshman in 2011. From there on, Dres, a team captain in 2014, seemingly added his name to every important wide-receiver-category in Utah's record books. His 2,077 career receiving yards are fifth-most in school history. His seven, 100-yard receiving games are fourth-most and his 17 touchdown catches are tied for sixth-best.

In the Pac-12, Dres did what his father did to NFC West teams two decades prior. He became a play-making matchup nightmare. But before Dres ever became a featured player for a nationally-ranked football program, Flipper recalls that the most impressive moment of Dres' collegiate career took place in a game in which he never even played.

The 2011 MAACO Bowl in Las Vegas, saw Boise State best Utah, 26-3. The Utes only mustered 200 yards in a one-sided contest, but Flipper couldn't have cared less. Why? Because that was the first time he saw Dres in a college uniform.

Flipper's son toiled prior to kick-off about dressing out for a bowl game at the end of the 2010 season, one in which he knew he wouldn't see the field.

"I was so proud of Dres just to follow in my footsteps as a receiver," Flipper says, before recalling a pre-game phone conversation. "He said, 'Dad, should I dress or not?' I said, 'You need to dress and get the whole experience of being in the bowl game. Even though you're not playing, you'll be on the field and all that.'"

Looking back on it, Flipper was glad to see his son take heed to his suggestion.

"When I came to that game in Las Vegas and I saw him come running out with the team, it just sent goose pimples (through my body)," Flipper says. "I can't explain it. He wasn't even going to play, but I was like, 'I can't believe that's my son out there getting ready to be out there with all those big guys.'

"It wasn't a game per se, (but) just seeing him out there I was just so proud."

A RIVALRY RUNS DEEP