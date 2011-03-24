Draft Spotlight: UNC Tar Heels

Professional is a key word. Austin and several of his former teammates are slated to be selected throughout the draft.

On the offensive side of the ball, Yates, running backs Shaun Draughn and Johnny White, as well as tight end Zack Pianalto and wideout Greg Little could all be selected.

Yates (6-foot-3, 219 pounds) completed 66.8-percent of his passes last season, posting a 19-9 touchdown to interception ratio in addition to throwing for 3,418 yards. Draughn and White rushed for 614 and 677 yards respectively. Pianalto caught 30 passes thanks to Little's absence.

Like many of his previously mentioned teammates, Little (6-foot-2, 231 pounds) was ruled ineligible for the 2010 season for receiving gifts and travel accommodations.

Despite the mistakes he made, Little presents a lot of qualities teams covet this time of the year. Not many receivers possess his size.

Linebackers Bruce Carter and Quan Sturdivant are also names to know. Same goes for defensive backs Deunta Williams, Kendric Burney and Da'Norris Searcy.

Carter's services are still in demand despite tearing his ACL at the end of the 2010 season. But many, including NFL Network's Mike Mayock believe the 6-foot-3, 235-pounder will be fully healthy in time for the 2011 NFL campaign.

There's also high expectations for Sturdivant at inside linebacker. Although he struggled with a hamstring injury in 2010, he totaled 49 tackles and 2.0 sacks in seven games. But he's proven to be a productive player. He led the NCAA with 87 solo tackles in 2008 and totaled 79 tackles the following year.

Likewise, North Carolina's defensive backs have inconsistent statistics. Not because of injury, but academic fraud cost Williams, Burney and Searcey, a combined 13 games last season.

The NCAA's investigation into Tar Heel players receiving improper benefits led to allegations of academic fraud.

Burney was suspended the longest, six games to be exact. And it affected his production to say the least. He only intercepted one pass as a senior, after intercepting five passes as a junior.

Though he made several plays at the Senior Bowl and performed well at the combine, like many of his teammates, personality questions remained.

To his credit, Burney did his best to explain his side of the story and the emotions that he felt.

"We talked every day during the suspensions we would still get together and help other guys plays and what to look for and certain things, there was never a point where any of the players were mad at each other about anything that happened.

"We are family, one heart we all stick together we all fought through. At the end of the day we were all right with each other."