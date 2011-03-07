Draft Spotlight: Patrick Peterson

Such competition made Peterson the cornerback he is today.

"I got a chance to go up against Julio Jones (Alabama) three years straight. I got a chance to go up against A.J. Green (Georgia) two years straight," Peterson explained. "Those guys definitely helped me elevate my game to the next level each and every time we played."

Asked how many touchdowns he gave up last year, Peterson didn't hesitate to answer, it was like he had re-looped the play in his mind on a consistent basis.

"One. Julio Jones," he said.

Peterson doesn't like to give up touchdowns, but he does enjoy returning the favor. He scored in three different ways in college, two punt returns for scores, a pick-six and he brought back a blocked field goal for a touchdown too.

Peterson followed in the footsteps of previously talented LSU return men, but had to wait patiently to be featured on special teams. But as one of the top cornerbacks in the country, he didn't have to risk injury returning kicks either.

Peterson didn't look at it like that by any means. He wanted to do whatever necessary to help LSU win games.

He certainly did that and more.

In 39 games, Peterson finished his career with 135 tackles, 22 pass breakups and seven interceptions. More than the defensive dominance, in 2010, he led the SEC in punt return average (16.1) and kickoff return average (29.1) and ranked fourth and ninth in the nation in those respective categories.

Take a breather? Not for Peterson. He was too busy making plays and helping the Tigers win 28 games over his three-year career.

"I believe I left LSU in good hands with the great secondary guys they've got there," Peterson said. "I just wanted to take my game to the next level and that's pursue a NFL career."

But with any promotion, more will be asked of you. Peterson knows there's additional tasks and lessons to be learned. By no means is he on the level he wants to be at, but he is willing to put in the work necessary to get there.

"I want to work on my zone coverage. We barely did that at LSU," Peterson said. "A lot of people are saying I can't backpedal and things like that, but I definitely can."

If he's asked to return kicks, Peterson will work hard to excel in that area too.

"Whatever decision (coaches) come up with, I'm down for it," he said. "I just want to play the game of football and play the game I love."

So how primed is Peterson to perform against prolific passing professionals?

More than ready.