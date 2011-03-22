Draft Spotlight: Da'Quan Bowers

"I was hit real hard by his death, but I had to go on."

It wasn't the only difficult loss of Bowers' time in college. His father passed away last August at the age of 51.

"The adversities in my life have helped me probably more than anything," Bowers said. "Realizing I had to step up and be a man, realizing that I couldn't depend on my father anymore, couldn't depend on Gaines – it has molded me to be a better person and a better player."

Music has equally helped Bowers get over the tragedies. He plays guitar in his father's gospel band, The Legendary Singing Stars, and has continued to play instruments with the same passion as his father. He also plays the drums and does backup vocals in the group too.

"Music is important to me and I love it to death, but football comes first, music comes second," he said. "Music is very important to me. It's been in my family a long while, it's the cause of me having most of the things I have in my life right now."

Much of Bowers' football reputation was carved out in 2010. Some wonder if his impressive season should put him ahead of more consistent performers. Bowers explained his statistical outburst was a condition of his increased playing time and comfort with Clemson's defensive playbook.

"This year, I turned it up... I had been in the system two years."

Bowers' preparation techniques also improved throughout his time in college. He began to closely study the tendencies of opposing offensive tackles. He'd study everything, beginning with the linemen's feet to see if they were tipping run or pass plays. Bowers explained it as taking pride in being a student of the game.

In addition, Bowers credited his successes to the other members of Clemson's band of defensive brothers.

"Very good defensive tackles did all the dirty work and I got all the fun," he joked.

And now that Bowers is in discussion to be the first pick at the end of April – he could have a lot more fun headed his way.

"It's definitely a goal," he admitted. "I don't think anybody here doesn't have the goal to be the No. 1 pick."