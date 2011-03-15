Draft Spotlight: Clayborn and Ballard

"Double-teams and triple-teams and tight ends chipping me and running backs chipping me," Clayborn said. "There was a lot of different stuff going on.

"I was still playing hard, still making plays, just not as many as I made my junior year."

Maybe it's because he couldn't face Green Bay Packers tackle Bryan Bulaga every day in practice like he did for the first three years of his college career.

"It was a battle," Clayborn explained. "First year in the NFL, win a Super Bowl. He's a pretty good tackle."

"They were physical matchups," added Ballard on his encounters with the No. 23 overall pick in 2010. "It was a good way to see where you are and how you matched up against competition. It was a great competition."

Both faced tough opposition in the Big Ten, but said Wisconsin's offensive line presented the most challenging matchups.

Clayborn thinks the best lineman he ever faced in college other than Bulaga, was Wisconsin tackle Gabe Carimi, who figures to be selected in the first round of this year's draft as well.

Ballard, a 6-foot-3, 283 pounder, also mentioned Carimi as a competitor who helped sharpen his skills. In addition, the two frequently squared off in one-on-one blocking drills at the Senior Bowl.

"Going against guys like Carimi and other top linemen like (Boston College tackle) Anthony Castonzo and (Colorado tackle) Nate Solder, you want to show you can compete against them," Ballard said. "I think I did a pretty good job of that and I still have a long way to go. There are tougher offensive linemen in the NFL."

Once they get to the league, it's not set in stone what positions both prospects will play. Clayborn is more set in his ways than Ballard, but both give teams options as to where they can line up.

Clayborn prefers playing defensive end in a 4-3 scheme, but could play as a three-technique (defensive tackle) in the 4-3 or as a five-technique (defensive end) in a 3-4 defense.

Ballard prides himself on playing inside and outside on the line.