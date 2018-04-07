49ers Foundation Present 'Follow Your Bliss' Grant to Local Educator

An educator for more than 20 years, Miranda-Pinkney represents over 325,000 California educators as chair of the California Teachers Association's State Language Acquisition Committee and is a national trainer and online curriculum developer for the National Education Association. Her commitment both in and outside of the classroom embodies the quintessential principles sought after by Dr. Edwards and the 49ers Foundation in a "Follow Your Bliss" award winner.

"It's absolutely clear that she gets the reality that until you show these young people that you care about them, you can't get them to care about anything," Dr. Edwards said. "We had other outstanding teachers whose colleagues talked on their behalf. But her students stood up and literally said this is why we believe that Ms. Miranda-Pinkney deserves this award. She convinced us and they convinced us that she was the right person. We were very, very impressed with that."

Dr. Edwards' mission is to help build a blueprint for academic achievement and success across the Bay Area, and he and the 49ers Foundation will continue to support deserving teachers in their efforts to inspire and help students "follow their bliss."

"That's a whole lot of money. That's unheard of as a teacher," Miranda-Pinkney added of the educator grant. "This has been the most incredible experience of my life as a teacher. We all work so hard and teaching is such an underappreciated job. We're in it for the outcome, not the income. But it's so nice when you get that recognition. What you can provide for the students, that's what I'm most excited about."