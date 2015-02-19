Dorial Green-Beckham Has Much to Prove at NFL Scouting Combine

Green-Beckham, the former No. 1 ranked Rivals football prospect coming out of high school, has a chance to improve his draft stock and show that he's physically the best receiver in Indianapolis. Some draft experts have him slotted as the San Francisco 49ers first-round selection (15th overall) in recent mock drafts.

But before he can do that during on-field workouts, which begin on Saturday, Green-Beckham must handle the tough questions that come with people doubting his past choices.

"It's very tough for me," Green-Beckham said. "It's tough for me, standing up here and be able to speak in front of all you guys because I have not spoken in the past year."

"I want to come in and stay on track and focus on one thing only, and that's competing here at the combine. Just going in and being the best I can be and letting everybody know what I came here to do."

The wide receiver prospect said he made the most of his time at Oklahoma. Green-Beckham practiced with a quality football program. In his mind, the experience helped his maturation process.

"(I've) grown up from this and taken advantage of it and not looked back," Green-Beckham said.

As much as he wants to move on from his college years, experiences like the combine serve as a reminder of the mistakes he made in the past. For Green-Beckham, his ability to handle his transgressions and show his personal improvement will continue to be in the headlines until he's officially drafted into the NFL and able to demonstrate his improved behavior.

Green-Beckham, a sure-handed receiver on the field, vowed to not let his major combine opportunity slip out of his grasp.