Dixon Dazzles in Preseason Finale

In four different ways, Anthony Dixon was four for four this preseason.

The 49ers rookie running back has scored a touchdown in all four preseason games. He has led the team in rushing yards all four times. He has been the NFL leader in rushing after all four weeks of the preseason. And following the 49ers 17-14 win over the San Diego Chargers on Thursday night, he has helped lead his team to a 4-0 exhibition record.

But Dixon still isn't satisfied.

He knows he's played well so far, but he also knows it's just the preseason. And with the regular season set to begin next weekend, Dixon knows he has room to improve.

"I have to put it all in perspective, it's nice, but it doesn't mean a whole lot in the grand scheme of things," he said. "I'd give myself a B for the preseason as a whole. I still have a long ways to go and I know I can still play better.

"Now I have to get back in the lab and see how I can get better."

Dixon rushed for 80 yards on 12 carries against the Chargers, and his longest run came on a 46-yard touchdown scamper early in the first quarter to give the 49ers an early 7-0 lead.

On Dixon's touchdown, he received a pitch to the left but followed a block from guard Mike Iupati and cut back to the right side and dashed down the sideline for the end zone with defenders in close pursuit.

"That was a team touchdown," Dixon said. "I followed real close behind the linemen and then I had some of the receivers blocking downfield for me.

"He almost caught me at the end, but I had enough gas to get in there."

Dixon finished the preseason with 300 rushing yards and four touchdowns; everyone has taken notice of Dixon's play, including 49ers head coach Mike Singletary.

"I thought Dixon continued to do a nice job," Singletary said. "When you have a guy with talent like that, yes we're going to find a role (for him)."

With the preseason behind him, now Dixon has shifted his focus to the 49ers Week 1 opponent, the Seattle Seahawks.

"That's going to be huge, I can't wait for the real thing," Dixon said. "If you look around this team, we have weapons everywhere. This will give us confidence going into the regular season."