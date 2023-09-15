Discussing the Game Plan for a Revamped Rams Roster with Omar Ruiz | 1st & 10

Sep 15, 2023 at 12:15 PM
BM-Headshot-2023
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

  • 1:40 - Celebrating Latino Heritage Month
  • 3:15 - What stands out about the 49ers 2023 team
  • 4:45 - Practice updates ahead of the Week 2 matchup
  • 5:53 - Expectations for a Faithful takeover at SoFi Stadium
  • 7:27 - Biggest storylines heading into the rivalry game
  • 8:26 - Rams players to look out for in Week 2
  • 9:56 - How QB ﻿Brock Purdy﻿ is preparing for his first start against the Rams
  • 10:41 - Bold predictions for the Week 2 contest

49ers Players Put in the Work Ahead of Week 2 Against the Rams

View the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as players prepared for their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

2023 San Francisco 49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers

DL Nick Bosa
DL Nick Bosa

DL Kevin Givens, DT Javon Kinlaw
DL Kevin Givens, DT Javon Kinlaw

DL Javon Hargrave
DL Javon Hargrave

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Christian McCaffrey
FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Christian McCaffrey

CB Shemar Jean-Charles
CB Shemar Jean-Charles

DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

LB Oren Burks, LB Curtis Robinson, CB Isaiah Oliver
LB Oren Burks, LB Curtis Robinson, CB Isaiah Oliver

LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

DL Nick Bosa
DL Nick Bosa

RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

LB Oren Burks
LB Oren Burks

LB Dee Winters
LB Dee Winters

WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

FB Kyle Juszczyk
FB Kyle Juszczyk

49ers Defense
49ers Defense

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

CB Samuel Womack III
CB Samuel Womack III

QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

TE Charlie Woerner
TE Charlie Woerner

WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III, WR Willie Snead IV
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III, WR Willie Snead IV

WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

RB Elijah Mitchell
RB Elijah Mitchell

QB Brandon Allen
QB Brandon Allen

QB Sam Darnold
QB Sam Darnold

LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

S Talanoa Hufanga
S Talanoa Hufanga

news

Gearing Up For the Rams on the Road and the Plan for Nick Bosa | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers Week 2 matchup versus the Rams with NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Breaking Down the 49ers 30-7 Win over the Steelers | 1st & 10

Learn more about the big takeaways from the 49ers dominant Week 1 win over Steelers on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Previewing Week 1 vs. the Steelers and Nick Bosa's Contract Extension | 1st & 10

Learn more about the storylines heading into the season opener against the Steelers, 49ers team captains and DL Nick Bosa's contract extension on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Kicking Off Week 1 of Practice and 49ers Kicker Update | 1st & 10

Learn more about what to expect from Week 1 of practices and the 49ers kicking options versus the Steelers on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Turning the Page to Pittsburgh and Defensive Focus for Week 1 | 1st & 10

Learn more about how the 49ers utilized zero week to prep for the Pittsburgh Steelers and check in on RB Elijah Mitchell during Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Discussing Practice Squad Additions and DL Roster Signings | 1st & 10

Learn more about which players were signed to the 49ers practice squad, changes to the 53-man roster and practice adjustments during zero week on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Breaking Down the 49ers Initial 53-Man Roster | 1st & 10

Learn more about which 49ers players made the team's initial 53-man roster on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Injury Updates and Building the 49ers 53-Man Roster | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers injuries coming out of #LACvsSF and some factors involved in building the team's initial 53-man roster on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

QB Updates Following the 49ers Final Training Camp Practice | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers quarterback depth chart and players to watch in the preseason finale on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Updates on the Backup QB Battle and Players Returning to Practice | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers backup quarterback battle and players returning from injury on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Evaluating QB Play vs. Broncos and Injury Updates for Chargers Week | 1st & 10

Learn more about the QB performances against the Broncos and updates to the 49ers injury list on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
