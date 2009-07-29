Demetric Evans: A New Face to 'Meat'

Current fans of "The Meat Zone", Evans' blog featured on 49ers.com, have already come to know this by following his offseason updates.

"I really don't play a lot of games out [West] and the fans are like, 'Demetric Who?'" Evans joked. "[The blog] will be a good day-to-day insight on how things are going, how we are preparing for the preseason, and the things that we do before the game. It's something I'm going to have fun with."

In past editions of "The Meat Zone", Evans commented on how his move across the country has left his wife, Dr. Aungel Latchley Evans, back in Washington D.C. as she finishes her residency.

"It's been difficult because a lot of the time she's on 24-hour call and sometimes you don't even get to speak with her," he said. "It's been a transition we've worked though, but hopefully when she finishes up next year, she will come out and enjoy some of this California weather."

Whenever Evans finds the time to speak with Aungel, he is careful not to dive too deep into conversation about his new climate.

"I don't try to brag about it too much," he said with a grin. "With her being in D.C., it's not warm enough out there. I don't try to rub it in her face."

Besides weather, one additional change that has helped Evans acclimate to his new surroundings is the 49ers Faithful, who have already shown him a tremendous amount of backing.

"The community here has seemed very supportive. Seeing all the fans wanting you to sign autographs as you're leaving the facility... I'm not used to that," Evans revealed. "I see a lot of support here and I'm looking forward to seeing what it's like on gameday!"

Candlestick Park is where the 49ers Faithful will have a chance to see the results of Evans' transition. Their first sneak peek into that transformation will be on Aug. 14 in the 2009 preseason opener when the 49ers host the Denver Broncos.

Before that, Evans will look to make his mark in training camp.

He, along with the rest of his teammates, had the month of July off heading in to camp. Despite the break, Evans was careful not to bombard his free time with activities as the veteran knew how vital it was to remain focused as he prepares another NFL season.

"I'm going to relax, train, and get ready for this long season. When training camp starts, your life belongs to the 49ers, period."

Jokingly, Evans flirted with the idea of taking a vacation to an exotic location like Costa Rica, but quickly snapped back to reality after considering what sorts of adventures would accompany such a trip.

"See, I'm almost 300 pounds. I can't be zip lining out there," Evans teased. "What's the weight limit? Because if I get up there thinking that I'm 300 pounds, something will happen!"