Delanie Walker: Story to Tell

Whether it's after a game in the bowels of Candlestick Park or during media availability at team headquarters, it's usually the same scene. Camera crews and reporters surround his closest friend on the team with no regard for his personal space. That's the life of an NFL player when your locker is next to someone having a career year. But to anyone other than 49ers tight end Delanie Walker, the invasion of privacy would ruffle feathers. Not with Walker. He's happy for Vernon Davis and the success that his fellow tight end is having this season.

The almost daily locker room cluster says more about the character of one of the 49ers most important players – not named Davis.

"He deserves it," Walker said point blank after a recent practice at team headquarters. "A lot of people have tried to downplay him, but now they're riding with him. I'm glad he's doing his thing and I hope he makes it to the Pro Bowl."

That selfless attitude has made Walker a locker room favorite among teammates. He's also becoming more popular in the 49ers offensive attack these days.

Walker's inclusion in the 49ers spread offense with Davis and two wide receivers has been invaluable as he influences what other teams do to combat his presence.

"He's another playmaker and I think that he can be a challenge sometimes personnel-wise on how to treat him," quarterback Alex Smith said. "We can do a lot of blocking stuff with him as well. I think that he's kind of a personnel matchup problem for a lot of teams as to how they view him."

Last week against Jacksonville, Walker had a season-high four catch, 52-yard game and also took a reverse for 11 yards. Prior to his breakout performance, Walker took pride in his involvement in the 49ers offense.

"I've always been in the offense, I just didn't touch the ball in the last couple of weeks," Walker said. "But this spread offense that we're running has singled out that I can make plays. It's going to leave a lot of one-on-one matchups."

A reliable teammate off the field, Walker's most endearing quality on it is his ability to make something happen after the catch.

"When Alex throws me the ball he knows I can catch it and break tackles," Walker said confidently. "I'm a YAC [yards after catch] player – that's what I do. After I catch the ball I'm doing everything in my power to get more yards."

But to understand Walker's contribution to the 49ers success this season, you have to examine his past. He isn't bashful about telling his story. He wants you to know it. He needs you to know it. Without it, he's not the player that he is today.

Where It All BeganJust like any 8-year-old growing up, Walker kept himself entertained by engaging in all kinds of physical activities. Riding bikes and jumping them off whatever he could in his Pomona, Calif., neighborhood was preferred over playing football. It wasn't until a trip to his uncle's high school football game that Walker became passionate about the sport.

Sure – he played football as a kid, but back then he had no desire to test his own strength. Believe it or not, the 6-foot-0, 242-pound bruiser wanted no part of the physical side of football when he was younger. At least not until he saw his uncle Anthony Hood play high school ball.