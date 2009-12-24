Defense Eyes Strong Finish

Win, and dominate the line of scrimmage.

A declaration not overstated, but well-intentioned. That's the 49ers goal for this Sunday's home finale against the Detroit Lions.

According to defensive tackle Isaac Sopoaga, who has at least 58 tackles in his last three seasons, the 49ers want to accomplish those two goals and ultimately finish as one of the league's top rush defenses. Currently the unit ranks fifth in the NFL and third in the NFC, but ideally they'd like to improve those rankings in the final two weeks of the season.

"We want to be No. 1," Sopoaga said. "We want to finish strong and finish this season as the top defense against the run. That's the goal."

Similar comments were made by nose tackle Aubrayo Franklin, who still believes the 49ers defense can improve.

"I think we've played pretty good this season and there's still some individual goals we can reach, finishing in the top-3 in rush defense, in sacks, and in red zone defense are some of them," said Franklin, who leads all 49ers defensive linemen with 77 tackles, and seven tackles-for-loss. "We signed up for 16 and we're going to finish up these last two games."

Those statistics could receive a boost against a Detroit Lions team which enters Sunday with a 2-12 record and a quarterback in Drew Stanton who is making his first professional start.

Welcoming Stanton to the NFL would seemingly be a welcomed challenge for the 49ers defense considering the unit has faced some of the game's best quarterbacks this season, including Kurt Warner (twice), Brett Favre, Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub, Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, and Donovan McNabb.