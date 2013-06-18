Davis to Speak at NFL Symposium

Vernon Davis has been mentoring his rookie teammates all offseason.

Now, the San Francisco 49ers tight end will get to share wisdom with a larger group of rookies at the National Football League's 16th Rookie Symposium.

Davis will join a number of prominent guest speakers to emphasize the NFL's legacy, plus the tradition of character and leadership.

The four-day orientation (June 23-26 for AFC rookies, June 26-29 for NFC rookies) will take place in Aurora, Ohio and will also include a visit to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and a tour led by Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown. The symposium will introduce the NFL's 2013 draft class to numerous real life situations that NFL player encounter in their careers. The goal for the symposium is to better prepare rookies for training camp which begin next month.