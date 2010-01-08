Davis Headed to 2010 Winter Olympics

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday that Pro Bowl tight end Vernon Davis, will serve as an honorary captain for the United States Curling Team at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

"I am very honored and excited for the opportunity to be an honorary captain for the team," said Davis. "Going to the Olympics will be a great experience and I'm looking forward to learning more about the sport and seeing other great athletes and competitions in Vancouver."

As an honorary captain, Davis will attend a U.S. Curling match in Vancouver to support the team, as well as a VIP curling experience at the Vancouver Curling Club.

He will also enjoy a Meet-the-Team experience at Olympic Village and a one-day pass to the Olympic Committee's USA House.

In return, Davis is helping to promote the sport of curling through public service announcements that will run on U.S. Curling publicity channels (web site, Internet streaming, TV) leading up to the Olympics.