David Shaw Believes 49ers TE Kaden Smith Can Complement George Kittle

However, Shaw explained that it made sense in Smith's case. The tight end is already well-developed physically and his skill set is ready for the NFL. Smith's speed is what it is at this point, and he probably could have only climbed one or two rounds had he stayed in college. As Shaw put it, the reward of being a fourth-round pick wasn't worth the risk of suffering an injury and potentially losing his draft stock all together.

Shaw cited Smith's improved ability as a blocker (the tight end spent the beginning of each practice working on his footwork and technique with Stanford's offensive linemen), maturity and work ethic as reasons why the tight end was ready for the NFL. The coach said there's no reason why Smith can't be a three-down player sooner rather than later.

"I truly believe that," Shaw said. "And if he's not there right away, he'll be there very shortly. He's made huge improvements in his blocking, and he takes a lot of pride in that area."

Shaw also expressed his eagerness to see what Shanahan has in store for Smith. San Francisco's head coach is well regarded for creating mismatches with tight ends and using misdirection to get them open in space. Kittle's record-setting 2019 campaign affirms that notion.

Smith will have the opportunity to earn a role similar to Dallas Goedert's with the Philadelphia Eagles as the counterpunch to superstar Zach Ertz.