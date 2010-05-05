Dave Wilcox: 10-Year Club

Wilcox got his first big break with the 49ers early in his rookie season when the two players ahead of him on the depth chart suffered injuries. Wilcox took over the outside 'backer position and never relinquished it for the next eleven seasons.

"You have to have a break of some kind, whether the guy ahead of you retires, gets traded or whatever those things are," he said. "Mine just happened to be when the guys ahead of me got injured and that's just part of the business."

Wilcox's first up-close encounter with Johnny Unitas, one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time, is still firmly embedded into his memory.

"My rookie season we played Baltimore they were on our 20-yard line about ready to score, and I'm sure I was in the wrong place, but I intercepted one of his passes right at the goal line. I started running like there wasn't going to be anybody and the next thing I know I ended up behind their bench. I looked up and it was Unitas, who then said a bunch of bad words to me. But it was incredible playing against guys you read about before you got to the NFL."

As evidenced by his interception of a Hall of Fame quarterback and a football icon, Wilcox had little trouble adapting to the pro game. He made his first of seven Pro Bowls in his third season.

When the Oregon native arrived to his first Pro Bowl, he was in awe of the fact that we he was selected, even with guys like Dick Butkus, Tommy Nobis and Ray Nitschke playing in that same era.

"They were all the kind of the guys who made it somehow major to make it," Wilcox said. "There were a lot of other good players, but to be selected to play was really special considering that group of linebackers."

Besides being amongst some of the greatest linebackers in the history of professional football, Wilcox was happy to see that Chicago Bears running back Gale Sayers would be on his team for a change.

"I can remember playing them at Kezar and it was kind of rainy and muddy, and Sayers scored four touchdowns. He was so much faster and quicker than all of us. And then we went back to Chicago at Wrigley Stadium and it was muddy, nasty and rainy and he scored six touchdowns. When you watched the film, he was the only guy with a clean uniform. Everyone was just rolling around in the mud. But the guy was just incredible."

Wilcox still perks up when talking about that first Pro Bowl, in which Unitas and Bart Starr were the starting quarterbacks.

"Those were the guys I watched when I was in high school. All of sudden to be on the same field as the guys was really remarkable," he said. "You're standing out there and you're looking at all the really great players in the league at that time on the same field. I grew up on a farm in Eastern Oregon, and to be on the same field as these guys, coming from where I came from, it was like, 'Gosh, this is something. The American dream is here.'"

One of the major reasons for Wilcox consistently making it to the Pro Bowl was his ability to eliminate the threat of some of the best tight ends in the NFL.

"The way we played, most teams were right-handed at quarterback, so I played across from the tight end a lot. I matched up against guys like Mike Ditka, John Mackey, and Ron Kramer. I know I'm leaving out some great tight ends, but there were a lot of good players and I had a responsibility to know what I was doing and execute our game plan," Wilcox said.

While he experienced personal success, the 49ers were struggling in the early stages of Wilcox's career. But things changed with the hiring of Dick Nolan. With Nolan at the helm, the 49ers were able to steadily improve, eventually winning their first NFC Western Division titles in '70, '71 and '72.

After that first division title in '71, the 49ers beat the Minnesota Vikings on the road in the playoffs and found themselves one win away from going to the Super Bowl.

"When we played in the NFC Championship game against Dallas in Kezar Stadium that year, it was kind of like, 'My God, we finally had done something pretty good,'" Wilcox said. "But we struggled against Dallas."

The Cowboys beat the 49ers 17-10, as they did in '71 and '72. Despite the outcome, Wilcox still has fond memories of those competitive battles.

"There were probably a bunch of other teams at the time, wishing they were playing in the playoffs," he said. "At least we were playing in those games. We didn't get to play in the Super Bowl, but not everybody gets to go there."

Although playing in the ultimate game eluded Wilcox, he missed only one game in eleven seasons.

"I got clipped in an exhibition game in Miami in 1970 and I tore cartilage in my knee. I played the whole year with cartilage floating around. They didn't arthroscopic stuff like they do now, but towards the end of the season, I couldn't practice. I couldn't do anything. So I ended up taking one game off and that was all I missed," he recalled.

Following their success in the early seventies, the 49ers had back-to-back losing seasons and Wilcox felt that it would be best to retire.

"My knee was bothering me and I couldn't do the things I wanted to do. I'm sure I could have played a couple more years somewhere, but I decided it was time to move on because I wanted to go hunting and walk around mountains and do other things. I didn't think there was any choice. I walked away on my terms."

During his playing career, Wilcox had established a physical therapy business with some orthopedic doctors in Eugene, Oregon, creating a smooth transition after his retirement.

"I never had a real job," he joked. "In 1965 after I injured my shoulder, I got involved with the health therapy business and I've been involved with that for over 30 years."

Currently, Wilcox resides on a 30-acre farm in Oregon, downsized from a former 300-acre farm where Wilcox used to raise vegetable seeds.