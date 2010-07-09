Dashon Goldson Goes Hard

It was the name bestowed to him by former special teams coordinator Al Everest, who played a large part in Goldson's early development with the 49ers.

"I liked the name and I could see the comparison he was talking about, especially with me being back there preying on everything," Goldson said.

An elbow injury suffered before his first season slowed down Goldson's progress on defense, but it didn't stop him from contributing in other ways. Even though he was only a reserve in nickel and dime packages, Goldson became a standout on special teams.

The lack of playing time on defense didn't stunt Goldson's growth; it only pushed him to go harder.

"Coming in here you know people are going to have experience above you. But you just have to wait your turn. You have to know your role and I had a goal. My goal was to be a starter on this team."

Goldson did his best to study the veterans ahead of him on the depth chart. He picked up on their techniques, how they studied the playbook and their dedication to the sport.

"Those guys who were playing ahead of me, they had been playing for a long time and that's what I wanted to do. I wanted to be in the League for awhile so I didn't mind sitting backseat. I knew it was a matter of time before I got my shot; I just had to make the best of it."

Goldson lined up primarily as the starting free safety throughout the following offseason. With more repetitions he felt ready to contribute to the defense, not just the special teams units.

Goldson would start the second game of the 2008 season finishing with five tackles, but it would be his only start of the year. Throughout the season, Goldson's passion never wavered. As a main contributor on special teams and in sub packages, Goldson used that playing time to showcase his talents.

"When I first got here they stressed how important special teams were at this level and I just took it as this is going to be a stepping stone for me to be a starter. If I wanted to play on the defense, I knew I had to step up and do what I had to do on special teams."

Goldson still values his role on special teams to this day and remains an important contributor on the punt teams.

This past season, his first as the 49ers starting free safety, Goldson's three forced fumbles put him in a tie for second for most forced fumbles among NFL safeties. It also helped the 49ers lead the NFL with 23 forced fumbles.

To put Goldson's unique skill-set into perspective, he was one of four players in the NFL to record at least three interceptions, three forced fumbles and a sack last season. Teammate Joe Staley was one of the other three to accomplish that feat.