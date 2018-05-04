Dante Pettis is Another Versatile Threat for Shanahan's Offense

"I kind of view myself as a receiver and not really a punt returner," Pettis said on Thursday. "Everything I aim for is receiver-wise and not really punt returner."

Pettis was also named to football analyst Mel Kiper Jr's list of instant-impact rookies who are likely to see the field sooner than later this season. Kiper Jr. believes Pettis has the talent to earn a dual role on the 49ers roster.

"The 49ers are an ascending team, but they're not deep at receiver," Kiper Jr. said. "I expect Pettis to get a shot as a deep threat. Where Pettis will make an immediate impact, though, is as a punt returner -- he had nine punt return touchdowns at Washington, which set the FBS record. He's a dynamic threat to score any time he touches the ball."

Pettis will make his 49ers debut this weekend at San Francisco's rookie minicamp. This will be his first opportunity to showcase his pass catching capabilities and make an impression as a formidable receiving option on offense.