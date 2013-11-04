Daily Show's Madrigal: How to Be a 49ers Fan

The incident of fans temporarily participating in "The Wave" while Cardinals defensive end Calais Campbell was injured struck a nerve with Madrigal. The comedian understood that fans in attendance didn't understand what was happening initially and settled down once they realized the severity of the injury.

Even so, Madrigal offered advice for fans during on-field injury moments.

"It's a good time to get something to eat," Madrigal said. "You hope that they're OK, but maybe it's a good time for a restroom break at that point. You certainly don't want to be cheering when somebody is down like that.

"When somebody is down like that for a long time and players are on a knee, that's a sign that something bad is going on down there."