Coordinators' Corner: Seattle Repeat

Will Seattle back off their pressure after notching eight sacks in the first matchup but still getting burnt on explosive pass plays and for 321 passing yards?

49ers offensive coordinator Mike Martz doesn't think so.

"I really do think they're going to try and bring as much pressure on passing down situations as they possibly can on the quarterback and see if we can deal with it," said Martz. "I'm sure they will. They kind of keep you guessing, and then all of a sudden, drop them all and try to change up. Good teams do those kinds of things."

Sending blitzes is taking a risk, one that could end with a sack for a big loss or a turnover, or could end in an explosive play for the offense. The Seahawks did take away 49 yards with their sacks, but they also got hit for six pass plays over 20 yards.

"The teams that blitz, they know those plays will happen, they just have to do a better job with it. A lot of it has to do with your success as they watch you. Each week, we've had pretty good success picking up blitzes. We've had a lot of big plays versus blitzes, and we've had some bad plays against them. There will be a mixture of that and they'll see how we deal with it, but I don't think a team that uses the blitz like they do, will ever back off of it."

The 49ers offense won't see much difference in scheme or personnel since the first matchup as far as the Seattle front seven. Although Darryl Tapp is now starting instead of Lawrence Jackson at right defensive end, the 49ers will see both. Tapp will sometimes move over to the left side to give Patrick Kerney a breather with Jackson then working his spot on the left side. Rocky Bernard and Brandon Mebane start inside at the two tackle positions. Mebane will split time with Craig Terrill, who is a better pass rusher, while Bernard has had either Red Bryant or Howard Green come in for him.

"I think they're four-man rush early in the season has changed to some extent. I think they're getting pressure on the quarterback now that they probably weren't early. We know all about Kerney's high motor, and of course Bernard is a real presence in the middle. Those two kind of lead that line, same as they did in the first meeting."

The front four gets help in their pass rush and in stopping the run from a very fast linebacking corps that features Pro Bowlers Julian Peterson and Lofa Tatupu, and a quality backer in Leroy Hill, who actually leads the team in tackles with 46 stops. (Seattle coaching stats) Peterson and Tatupu are right behind him as the second and third leading tacklers.

The 49ers run game greatly struggled last week with only 11 rushing yards for Frank Gore on 11 carries.

"The discipline of what you do is so critical, and when that slips away from you, whether it's running or throwing the football, against good teams it really will get magnified. You're just not going to get away with it. If we're not doing the little details and executing and doing it with great energy and passion, it's going to be hard. So, it's not about what we do, whether we throw or run it, we really just have to execute better if we want to be successful."

Since Seattle typically zeroes in on Gore, the 49ers might have better odds throwing the ball this week against a 29th ranked Seattle defense. After giving up so many explosive plays through the air, Seattle benched Kelly Jennings and replaced him in the starting lineup at right corner with Josh Wilson. Jennings still works into the mix at right corner in their nickel package when Wilson moves inside. As an entity, the Seattle secondary has only one interception on the year from starting safety Deon Grant.

That's good news for JT O'Sullivan who has thrown a league-high ten interceptions on the year. Despite speculation on Sunday night and Monday morning that the 49ers might make a switch at quarterback, Martz insists that O'Sullivan is his guy. But simply put, his quarterback MUST be smarter with the ball.

"When he gets in those situations when we're behind, he cannot get reckless with the ball. He just can't. He feels like he has to make a huge play to win the game and you don't do that. You get back in those games by piece at a time. Those are all things he's learning. This guy is going to be an outstanding player in the NFL. He's on his way. There's a learning curve for him and he gives us the best chance to win, there's no question. But at the same token, we've played some real good teams and you can't take an offense, whittle it down and go play some good teams like this and expect to win. You have to keep pushing the envelope with what you're doing and he just has to fight through that."

