Coordinators Corner: Jets

The Jets grant very little to opposing teams in the run game, holding their opponents to 82.1 yards per game, and a 3.6 average yards per carry.

Five times this season the Jets have held the opposition to under 50 yards rushing, including Dolphins Ronnie Brown, Bills Marshawn Lynch and Titans Chris Johnson.

Stuffing the run starts with the Jets dominating nose tackle, a three-time Pro Bowler in Kris Jenkins. Landing Jenkins from the Panthers has been a free agency move that has paid off big time as Jenkins has 32 tackles, eight pressures, eight tackles for losses and 3.5 sacks, according to Jets coaching staffs.

"I think it's a real physical group up front, but I feel you start with the nose guard. I think he is as physical and violent a player in that defense as there is in the league right now. We have to account for him. He gets a terrific push on the center. I think Eric Heitmann has his work cut out for him. It's a good matchup. I'm excited to see that one and it's just a real good front seven."

Martz called Heitmann the offensive line's most consistent player this season, and also one of the best in the business.

"In 17 years that I've been in the league, he's the best center that I've had, ever. He's the best by far because he's so much more physical than most centers. He's got so much size to him and pop. We're fortunate to have him. That's why I'm excited about the matchup. I think he'll deal with that."

The 49ers offense line has done much better as of late of dealing with pressure. Since taking over Shaun Hill has been sacked only 11 times in 4.5 games, averaging out to about 2.25 fewer sacks than what JT O'Sullivan experienced in the first half of the season.

The Jets are fifth in the NFL in sacks, although their sack production has been down in the last four games with the unit totaling only six sacks. Left end Shaun Ellis is their sack leader with 7 sacks and 11 pressures. Outside linebacker Calvin Pace, a free agent acquisition from Arizona, is second on the team with 5 sacks.

"Pace fits that scheme so well. There's very little indecision. He has great change of speed , good key and diagnose and does such a good job with his hands."

But pressure can come from just about anyone on the Jets defense. The unit has 16 different players who have registered at least a half sack this season, the most in the NFL.

"It's matchups. What they do a good job of is not letting you double up anybody in the protections and getting you matched up one on one. When they do that, they do a good job of defeating the blockers one on one. A lot of teams will rush four where you can double here or double there, but they do a real good job with their games and getting guys singled up on pass blockers."

Unfortunately for the Jets, their high sack production hasn't corresponded to great numbers defending the pass. The Jets rank 30th in the NFL defending the pass, with their worst outings including a 472-yard passing day by Kurt Warner, a 400-yard passing day by Matt Cassel, and the most recent 357-yard passing day by Jay Cutler.

In hopes of shoring up the backend, the Jets have used a variety of combinations with the starting group, but the one staple has been fourth year veteran Kerry Rhodes, one of the better safeties in the NFL. He started off the season working deep with Eric Smith, who could make his return to action this Sunday after missing five games due to suffering multiple concussions.

The Jets next best player in the backend is starting cornerback Darrelle Revis.

Veteran cornerback Ty Law was signed prior to the Jets game with New England and has since started their last two games opposite Revis.

"I think both corners are physical corners. They do such a good job of getting their hands on you and disrupting your route – and better than probably anybody we've played this year. But there's a challenge for us with these receivers. On the artificial surface, it's a little easier for the receivers because you can get a little more sudden. On the grass it's a little different, so, we've got our work cut out for us. This is a real good defensive group. We're excited about the

matchups and we'll see what happens."