Competition Rises at 49ers Camp

Chilo Rachal doesn't have his own television show just yet, but the third-year guard debuted his "Big Give" on Saturday by showering fans with gifts after practice. Rachal tossed out gloves, cleats and a 49ers backpack to the crowd of fans lined up for autographs. "That's just material stuff and I'm not too worried about it," he said. "I always want to give back to the fans. I'm tired after a hard practice, but I still have time to show consideration to our fans. Some people drive far just to come watch practice, so I wanted to make sure I had people leaving with something special."

Alex Smith took the podium on Saturday and spoke mostly about his continued mastery of the 49ers offense. Smith fielded questions about his own development and was asked point-blank if he considers himself a "game manager." Smith's response: "No. You look at any great quarterback and I think any great offense and this whole game manager thing, it's not the quarterbacks. The quarterbacks that are in the Super Bowl, the quarterbacks that are in the Pro Bowl are not the quarterbacks that are doing the extraordinary things. They are the quarterbacks that are doing the ordinary things extraordinarily well."

Zeigler had arguably the best period during wide receiver-defensive back one-on-one. His diving catch in the front corner of the end zone closest to the fans earned quite possibly the loudest applause of the morning. Plays later, the wideout beat Taylor with a stutter-go route for another touchdown down the opposite sideline. Zeigler's play-making ability has caught the eye of many in camp so far, including his teammates. "Zig is probably one of the guys I look at the most and try to pattern my routes off of," Williams said. "He's so smooth. He's one of those guys who does everything right too. If you can follow in those footsteps, you can make some plays."

The best play of the morning session took place in 7-on-7 work and it involved the ever-growing 11-85 connection. Smith (11) found Davis (85) 30 yards down the right hash marks for an amazing leaping catch over Michael Lewis' coverage from the safety position.