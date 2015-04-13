Colin Kaepernick Voices Support for New-look 49ers Backfield

As a rookie last season, Hyde carried the ball 83 times for 333 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught 12 passes.

Hunter, meanwhile, is coming off an ACL injury that cost him the entire 2014 season. The previous year, he rushed 78 times for 358 yards and three scores. In the highlight video at the top of this page, Hunter is shown changing directions and moving through drills at Friday's team workout.

Hyde and Hunter will of course be joined in the 49ers backfield by free-agent acquisition Reggie Bush, who comes over from the Detroit Lions as the NFL's active leader in receptions (466) by a running back.

Kaepernick likes his offense's chances with that three-headed monster carrying the running game.

"We have Kendall coming back who a lot of people forget about," Kaepernick began. "Carlos had a great rookie year for us, and we'll probably be using him a lot more this year. We've brought Reggie in who's another great weapon on offense. And those are just to name a few of the guys that we have back there."

The most notable remaining running back on the 49ers roster is converted rugby league player Jarryd Hayne. The Australian native is brand new to football but by all accounts is settling in nicely on the practice field.

"A phenomenal athlete. Just a natural," Kaepernick said about Hayne, who he first met last month at a training facility in Arizona. "He's going to give you everything he has. It doesn't seem like there's much of a learning curve for him.