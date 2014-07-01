Colin Kaepernick Jersey Spotted at World Cup

Jul 01, 2014 at 06:59 AM

How many Colin Kaepernick jerseys will you find at the 2014 World Cup?

At least one.

According to ESPN, the United States is the most well-represented team at the World Cup next to host nation Brazil.

While most American supporters sport the customary red, white and blue, 49ers fan Marlon Ferreria decided to dress in red and gold.

Ferreria posted the photo below on Instagram.

Are there any other 49ers jerseys (or gear of any kind) in Brazil?

Post links in the comments section below or share your photos on Twitter.

UPDATE: Frank Gore is also represented in Brazil as Ulão Santos tweeted this photo from the Unites States game against Germany.

We'll post more photos below as the come in.

Frank Gore jersey spotted as well… #1N1T RT @Ulysses_49ers: @49ers In Arena Pernambuco, #USA vs #Deustchland pic.twitter.com/0xx1GbVUOJ — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) July 1, 2014

@49ers @Kaepernick7 @JedYork Kaepernicking for good luck in extra time at the World Cup match between #USAvsBEL pic.twitter.com/YLE4zG7Qpg — Marlon Ferreira (@MarlitosF81) July 1, 2014

#49ers hats in Brazil… RT @mvicca: @49ers hat at @FIFAWorldCup match ARGvsSWI pic.twitter.com/xI3QDyUl7o — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) July 1, 2014

