Colin Kaepernick Comments on Missing Playoffs for First Time

Of course, an improved performance didn't offer Kaepernick much of a silver lining following the 49ers 17-7 loss, which eliminated the team from playoff contention. Kaepernick won't be in the postseason for the first time in his four-year career.

"It is difficult," Kapernick said. "That's our expectation: that we're going to get to the playoffs and we're going to make a run. To not get that opportunity this year is not something that we're used to."

The 49ers will close out the season by hosting the San Diego Chargers and Arizona Cardinals. And although a fourth straight NFC championship game appearance is no longer attainable, Kaepernick insisted that San Francisco will not call it quits.

"Regardless of the situation, this team is going to go out and fight and try to win games the best we can," Kaepernick said. "There's nobody on this team that's going to step on that field and say, 'Hey, our season is over. We're not going to compete.' We'll compete until the end."

Although Sunday's loss sealed the 49ers fate, Kaepernick recalled a few other games that got away when asked what went wrong this year.