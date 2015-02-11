Colin Kaepernick and Vernon Davis Join SI Model Samantha Hoopes in New Levi's® Ad

Two well-known members of the San Francisco 49ers offense took part in a recent advertisement photo shoot for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition.

Thw new ad for Levi's® features two football players (Colin Kaepernick and Vernon Davis), and one model (Samantha Hoopes).

The Niners, who play in Levi's® Stadium, joined the SI swimsuit model for a fully decked-out Levi's® spread that appears in the famous yearly swimsuit-centric magazine.

"San Francisco is diverse and authentic, and that's definitely influenced my style," Kaepernick said at the shoot held at San Francisco's Hotel Vitale. "People who know who they are, Levi's® goes hand in hand with that: being comfortable, true to yourself and looking good."

Kap chose the new Levi's® 501® CT jeans for the shoot. Davis picked the classic 501® originals.

(Quick side note: the writer of this post is currently wearing the CT jeans while writing this blog. I highly recommend them.)