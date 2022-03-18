What Does the Signing of 'Do-It-All' Charvarius Ward Mean for 49ers?

The analytics site also highlighted Ward as one of the "best pure tacklers at wide corner" in the NFL. His five percent missed tackle percentage is the lowest rate among the top 75 outside cornerbacks in total tackles since 2019.

Ward, 25, is a player on the ascend who San Francisco hopes can help solve their long term questions at cornerback. With the 49ers quartet of corners under contract heading into the year, the addition of Ward significantly bolsters the 49ers backfield and importantly, should aid in helping their-now second-year corners develop alongside fellow presumed starter, Moseley.