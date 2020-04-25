Transcripts: 49ers Sixth Round Draft Pick Charlie Woerner Media Availability

You have 34 catches in your career at Georgia. TE George Kittle only had about 48 when he was at Iowa. Do you see yourself as more of a blocker or as a potential receiving threat?

"I kind of see myself as a do it all guy. A guy who can do anything and really just going to do what the team asks me to do. That's what I did at Georgia and I'll do whatever it takes to win a ball game. I'm excited to go to the 49ers and win some ball games."

One of my neighbors is Georgia LB Jermaine Johnson. Did you ever get a chance to lay him out in practice?

"Jermaine is a good guy. We definitely butted heads a few times in practice and we both gave it to each other a few good times."

What are you looking forward to the most joining the 49ers?

"I'm just looking forward to joining a winning football team, learn and become a better football player. I know it's a great on the rise team and they just played in the Super Bowl. I'm super pumped to go out there and do anything the team asked me to do to win ball games."

A number of George Kittle's block have gone viral on the internet or highlights have been popular during game broadcasts. I'm wondering, being on the other side of the country how close attention you pay to George Kittle's blocking and how excited you might be to be in the tight end room with him?

"I'm super pumped to be in the tight end room with him. As a guy who blocks a lot at Georgia, I just loved watching him play. Just the way he played at the 49ers this year and how aggressive he is in the blocking game. I love to emulate him and try to be like him in my game."

There have been some reports out there in your draft profile that said you might be able to even be a fullback. Is that something that your available to do?

"Yeah, definitely. I had to fill in at fullback a couple times in some games at Georgia. Again, I was raised to be selfless and I'll do anything the team asks me to do. Those couple games that I had to go in at fullback, I did that to the best of my abilities. I'll do anything for the team to win ball games. That's what I'm all about."

Would just like to know if the 49ers had any pre-draft conversations with you leading up to the draft?

"Yeah, I talked to their tight end coach [Jon Embree] a few times. I just really liked him. I know my agent had talked to him a little bit and stuff. I had a good feeling about it, but wasn't sure what was going to happen when draft day came. I'm excited now."

Are you familiar with head coach Kyle Shanahan's offensive system at all? He's been very creative in blocking.