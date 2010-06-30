Catching Up with Ronnie Lott

Lott's menacing play often stood in the way of Mike Singletary's Chicago teams.

Having competed against the team's current head coach, Lott is very familiar with the type of team the 49ers have become under the legendary Hall of Fame linebacker.

"The same way Mike played is the way he coaches," Lott said. "He understands that there's only so much time to get certain things done. But if you're only going to have so much time, allow yourself to be the best at it. Allow yourself to find yourself being around great people. Really, allow yourself to understand that there's nothing better than being all that you can be."

Under Singletary's leadership the 49ers have put themselves in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2002. And as Lott pointed out, Singletary was ready to make the playoffs yesterday.

"Mike will probably tell you, I'm already there. Now the question is: Can he bring everyone else? But he's already there."

One of the players already playing playoff-caliber football in Lott's mind is three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Staley. Lott said he would cherish the opportunity to have Willis as a teammate.

"The first person I would gravitate towards is Patrick Willis. The reason is the human being of him. I can't think of a better young man than Patrick," Lott said. "You gravitate towards people who are great and obviously, he's a human being, but he's a great person and then all of a sudden, he's a great football player. I think I would gravitate towards him, because I would want to be a better person. I would want to emulate him."

As a fellow USC defensive back, Lott has taken Mays under his wing in recent years. He gave the rookie advice throughout his college career and most recently offered the youngster some essential advice prior to the draft.

"I told him, 'Somebody is going to pay.' I think when he defined, somebody is going to pay – it was more about him. It's not about who else is going to pay. It's about him reaching his greatness. I think as long as he focuses on reaching his greatness, they will pay. I believe when you see this guy and he does what I think he's capable of doing, people will pay. And the reason they'll pay is because they'll want to see him and they're going to pay because he's going to hurt them."

Lott isn't shy about his feelings about Mays.

"The guy has all the skills and all the attributes of being a great player."

He's also pleased to see Singletary's leadership influence Mays in a positive way.

"Mike's said to Taylor, 'I see more in you than you see in yourself. Now the question is, will you figure out a way to achieve it? I see where you can be. I see the things you can possibly do, but are you willing to make the sacrifices to get there?'

"I think Mike has gotten his ear, to get him to understand that you have a lot more in you and you have a chance of being a great player."

Lott has remained active in the minds of the Bay Area community as he is always a main attraction at the various 49ers events he frequently attends. While he continues to set a standard of excellence in the community, young players like Mays look up to 49ers legend.

And as much as Lott wants to track the daily exploits of the 49ers along with his prized student, he's happy to be busy with family and business responsibilities.

"I am a student of the game, but I'm a lot far away from the game. I probably know too much because I understand the game, but on the other side, I probably stay away from it because I have other responsibilities," Lott said. "I find myself realizing that the most important things are what you have to do, your tasks and your goals.