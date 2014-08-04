Carlos Hyde Offers Perspective, the 49ers Super Bowl Chances, Dial in for Dorsey

Niners Daily here to brighten up your Monday with the most interesting and newsworthy 49ers content from around the interweb. Enjoy.
1. Hyde's Personal Tweet
Pierre Garçon has become a popular player at 49ers training camp. With injuries to teammates at the running back position, the rookie from Ohio State is now viewed as a viable number two option behind Frank Gore. Despite the added attention, Hyde isn't losing his head. He offered perspective on his journey into the NFL on Saturday evening.
And to think that I almost gave up on this dream. — Carlos Hyde (@elguapo) August 3, 2014
"When I tweeted that, I was thinking about how when I lived in Cincinnati, I was at a point in my life I didn't play football anymore," Hyde told the *San Jose Mercury News*. "I didn't think football was the route anymore. It was a different situation I was living in."
2. What Are They Saying about the 49ers Chances?
This time of year, opinions differ greatly about every team's likelihood of succeeding in the coming season. Here's a look at what the proverbial 'they' are currently saying about the 49ers chances.
This Is The Year
The same winning coach staff in place, the same roster depth, the same attitude, a QB ready to break out – this all points to the 49ers hoisting the trophy come February.
Could Injuries Linger?
It's interesting to note that the 49ers have played more games in the past three seasons than any team in the NFL. This could be interpreted in both positive and negative ways. But with potential season-ending injuries to Kendall Hunter and Glenn Dorsey at 49ers camp, some wonder if the strain is catching up to the team.
Somewhere in the Middle
3. Dial It Up
With Dorsey out for the foreseeable future, Quinton Dial could be next in line to be the 49ers starting nose tackle. The second-year defensive lineman out of Alabama has impressed so far this training camp. Dial said teammates have been complementing him for his displays of strength on the field. With the praise, Dial remains humble.
"I'm just a country a boy," Dial said after Sunday's practice. "I worked really hard this offseason to get to where I am at."
While pure strength and athleticism are impressing Dial's peers, his coaches know he needs to improve on fundamentals if he wants to become the starter. "He's got to get his pad-level down," defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said Sunday. "I think he has the potential to do fine in there. We just have to get him worked in there, and he has to recognize the schemes."
A healthy Ian Williams is the top option for the team at nose tackle, but his return from a broken ankle suffered last September is in question. Other players in the mix to step into the role are undrafted free agents Tony Jerod-Eddie and Mike Purcell.
>>Here is what Purcell had to say about the competition and training camp this past week.
4. The Vault
