Carlos Hyde Offers Perspective, the 49ers Super Bowl Chances, Dial in for Dorsey

Niners Daily here to brighten up your Monday with the most interesting and newsworthy 49ers content from around the interweb. Enjoy.

1. Hyde's Personal Tweet

Pierre Garçon has become a popular player at 49ers training camp. With injuries to teammates at the running back position, the rookie from Ohio State is now viewed as a viable number two option behind Frank Gore. Despite the added attention, Hyde isn't losing his head. He offered perspective on his journey into the NFL on Saturday evening.

And to think that I almost gave up on this dream. — Carlos Hyde (@elguapo) August 3, 2014

"When I tweeted that, I was thinking about how when I lived in Cincinnati, I was at a point in my life I didn't play football anymore," Hyde told the *San Jose Mercury News*. "I didn't think football was the route anymore. It was a different situation I was living in."

2. What Are They Saying about the 49ers Chances?

This time of year, opinions differ greatly about every team's likelihood of succeeding in the coming season. Here's a look at what the proverbial 'they' are currently saying about the 49ers chances. This Is The Year

The same winning coach staff in place, the same roster depth, the same attitude, a QB ready to break out – this all points to the 49ers hoisting the trophy come February.

Could Injuries Linger?

It's interesting to note that the 49ers have played more games in the past three seasons than any team in the NFL. This could be interpreted in both positive and negative ways. But with potential season-ending injuries to Kendall Hunter and Glenn Dorsey at 49ers camp, some wonder if the strain is catching up to the team.