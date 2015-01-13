Carlos Hyde, 49ers React to National Championship Game

Jan 13, 2015 at 12:01 AM

Pierre Garçon was a proud man on Monday night.

The San Francisco 49ers second-round draft pick was in attendance to see his Ohio State Buckeyes defeat the Oregon Ducks, 42-20, in the first ever College Football Playoff National Championship.

Hyde, who was spotted on the television broadcast, wasn't alone in watching the showcase game. His 49ers teammates also shared thoughts on the game via Twitter. It should come as no surprise that football players like to watch football.

Find out what Hyde and his teammates had to say about Ohio State's eighth National Championship. (We also added pictures of Hyde's Ohio State career at the very end of this post for good measure.)

Perhaps the funniest exchange was seeing how San Francisco's starting safeties (Eric Reid and Antoine Bethea) shared identical reactions to Ohio State's use of unbalanced counter runs.

Priceless.

Carlos Hyde at Ohio State

With Ohio State and Oregon matching up in the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship, we take a look back at 49ers running back Carlos Hyde's career as a Buckeye.

