Carlisle Has 49ers Well Prepared For OTAs

Being able to see their strength coach demonstrate various exercises like the plyometric jumps is only a positive according to Ginn and his teammates.

"(Carlisle) is a young guy," Ginn said. "He can still do some of the lifts, still can do some of the runs, he can show you better than he can tell you and that's great. Every coach in here can show you what to do and that can only help you get better."

Whether it's a lineman or a skill player working in the program, the emphasis is still the same for all players. The workouts might vary, but the purpose is all relative.

"When we train in here, we want each repetition to be explosive. We want to increase their ability to explode," Carlisle said. "We want our guys to have the intent to move the weight as explosively, as fast as they can, while being under control."

With all the hard work being put in over the past nine weeks, Carlisle and his staff will be eager observers of next week's OTAs. They'll be keeping a close eye on the fitness levels of the entire 49ers roster, including the incoming rookie class which will participate with the veterans in practice for the first time in their NFL careers.