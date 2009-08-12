Camp Spotlight: Cody Wallace

Center Cody Wallace is entering his second year with the 49ers after being selected in the fourth round of the 2008 NFL Draft. 49ers.com caught up with the soft-spoken lineman for a camp spotlight Q&A session. **

When you come to camp, what must you remember to bring?

I just pack enough clothes to get through camp for a couple of weeks. Maybe, bring an iPod and definitely bring your playbook back to the room every single time.

Who is the person you hang out the most with during camp?

Probably Joe Jon Finley. We've lived together in an apartment before and we go back to our days of playing Pop Warner together.

Who provides the most laughs at camp?

A lot of the o-line guys are really funny; Eric Heitmann, David Baas, Adam Snyder, and Joe Staley.

What is the best thing about camp?

It's getting out here and starting a new season. It's always exciting to get it started up again and see how far we've come over the offseason and see how much we've improved.

What's the worst thing about camp?

I'd have to say the long hours. You have to put in the time, but it gets kind of a drag after awhile.

What's your funniest camp moment?

The rookie talent show stuff. There's always a bunch of good skits. Last year, the special teams guys really did the best job.