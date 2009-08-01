Camp Singletary Starts with a Bang

Throughout the offseason, there's been plenty of anticipation surrounding the first training camp of Mike Singletary as a head coach. In particular, many pondered over which physical football drill he'd open up camp with.

On Saturday, Singletary didn't disappoint. Especially not to the 5,000 fans who attended both of the 49ers practices.

His first selection was one that focused on the fundamentals of leverage. He calls it, "The Nutcracker."

"I think we got some good work out of that (drill)," Singletary said after the team's first of two practices. "The fundamental part of what we're trying to achieve, I think we took a step today in that area. I just think it's important we understand contact, but even more importantly, it's not just coming out here and hitting people. It's coming out here and learning how to engage and win in a competitive environment."

The players already had an idea of what kind of camp Singletary would have in store for them based on the intense level of offseason minicamps and OTAs. Saturday's first drill was equally as important in developing the 49ers mindset for the upcoming season as it was about playing with proper fundamentals.

"There is just a mindset coach wanted us to get out of that (drill)," Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Staley. "Not only is it about being tough, it's about the mindset he wants our team to have – and that is we are going to go through people. No matter who stands in our way, we are going to go through them. That drill helps with that mentality."

After the first of two Saturday practices, Singletary addressed the media and reiterated that his team has "a lot of work to do."

"That's very evident," he continued. "It wasn't bad, but we just have a long way to go. I want to be honest every step of the way, every practice, every drill, everything we do. I want to make sure there is not a false sense of security about where we are."

Singletary let the team know that he wasn't pleased with the effort after their first workout.

"We just have to be better in everything we do," he said when asked to summarize his morning post-practice speech. "(I told them) We can't waste a drill; we can't waste a practice. We're too far behind the elite teams in this league and we have to earn the right to be amongst them. Before we can talk about a championship we have to practice like and think like a championship team."

While Singletary's morning drill was much of the talk after the morning workout, a lot of questions once again were directed to him on the current state of the 49ers quarterback competition between Shaun Hill and Alex Smith.

Singletary answered by saying there were mistakes made by other players that affected the play of the quarterbacks. Because of that it makes it difficult for the coaching staff to evaluate the two.

Hill opened up the morning practice running the first-team offense. Afterwards he said there was no added pressure on him being with the first group.

"Going out there with the No. 1 group, there's no added pressure with that at all," he said. "It doesn't really matter what group we are with out there. We are still evaluated on every play, so I didn't read into that at all."

The quarterbacks were the recipients of much of the fans attention early Saturday. Several cheers and boos were heard after passing plays. On one occasion, Smith was booed for throwing a pass away to avoid pressure in the backfield.

"It's funny," Smith said. "You are out there and you are focused and everything like that, but you can't help but hear the fans, especially as loud as they were today. They were excited out there and they are so close to the field out here. It's such a good experience for the fans, the way we set up practice. They are right there in the action. The balls are flying at them. So yeah it was exciting out there to feel all that energy from them."

Both Hill and Smith will have to practice without such attention from the Faithful for the next week. The next open practice for fans who registered for tickets online is Aug. 8.