Cam Johnson: Consistent Approach

Not everyone in college football can say they played right away. Johnson can. As a freshman for the University of Virginia, the athletic linebacker was one of five true freshmen to see the field. It happened because of a rash of injuries at his position, plus Johnson's impressive early practices.

Johnson also had to transition from being a two-way player in high school to strictly an outside linebacker in Groh's 3-4 defensive scheme. From all accounts, Johnson handled it well. "Cameron had to go through two transitions, he had to go from high school competition to college competition, and he had to play a new position," recalls Groh. "That's a lot to ask from a guy all at once, but he was very diligent with it. It wasn't too big for him."

At one point, Johnson played in six consecutive games and finished the year with seven tackles (three solo), two tackles-for-loss and one pass breakup. "I wasn't expecting that," he says of his early experience, "but that's how things turned out and I wasn't opposed to it."

The young defender continued to be valuable to the Cavaliers while heading into his sophomore season, Groh's final year as Virginia's head coach. Johnson played in 12 contests as a weak-side outside linebacker and made 10 consecutive starts to finish the year. Johnson posted 40 tackles (26 solo) with five tackles-for-loss, two sacks and one forced fumble.

The success under Groh, however, was short-lived. In 2010, Mike London took over the Virginia program and brought a 4-3 defensive scheme along with him.

Though he was close with the coach who recruited him to UVA, Johnson embraced the coaching change. "It was an opportunity for me to be versatile and experienced in both schemes," says Johnson. "I was comfortable playing both."

MAKING THE MOST OF IT

Johnson called the scheme transition "rough" at first. But London's coaching staff explained the defense in such a way that allowed key contributors like Johnson to thrive immediately. In 2010, Johnson was chosen as a third-team All-ACC performer after he recorded a career-high 53 tackles (30 solo) and led the team with 6.5 sacks.

Despite the breakout season, Johnson rotated at defensive end for his senior campaign while making 12 starts. Johnson's most memorable collegiate moment also took place in 2011, when the pass rusher's late-game sack and forced fumble against Indiana led to a win. "Big plays can change the game and if you can continue to do that and help your team win, it's always a good thing," says Johnson.

Perhaps Johnson's late-game heroics, like the defensive brilliance against the Hoosiers, wouldn't have come to fruition if not for the defender's selfless mindset. Rotating on the defensive line, as a senior, no less, had to be a difficult situation. Not for Johnson. He mastered it.

"It was definitely frustrating in the beginning," admits Johnson, "but once you see the bigger picture and witness what's happening on the field and get a sense for what's going on, you gain an advantage as well."

DRAFT DAY MEMORY

NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock gave Johnson a second-round draft grade. Johnson was selected as pick No. 237. It didn't matter. Being selected was a blessing in itself. Groh was pleased, too, and sent an immediate congratulatory phone call. "I can't imagine there was a player more excited about his selection than Cameron was," says Groh. "He was thrilled to go there and I was very happy for him. One, for the opportunity, but secondly, with the organization that he's going to."

The former NFL head coach is quite familiar with the 49ers defensive coaching staff. He also knows all about Vic Fangio's reputation as one of the game's top defensive minds. "He's got a great teacher in Vic," says Groh. "Vic will have a very receptive student."

Count Ahmad Brooks as another fan of the incoming rookie. As a fellow UVA linebacker, Brooks, San Francisco's newly re-signed edge rusher, has appreciated seeing a fellow Cavalier join the 49ers. It's been a long time coming in his mind. "I've always wanted to have somebody on my team from the University of Virginia," says Brooks. "In the NFL, you have so many guys coming from Miami, Ohio State and all the Big Ten schools and all the SEC schools. There's very few guys coming from the school I went to, so it's good to have him on the team."